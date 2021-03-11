Warner Bros considered replacing Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

The president of DC Films testified Tuesday that the studio considered replacing actress Amber Heard for Aquaman 2 out of concern that she lacked chemistry with star Jason Momoa. Heard was ultimately cast in the sequel, but her lawyers have argued that she nearly lost the job and could not renegotiate for more money due to the backlash over her domestic abuse allegations against Johnny Depp. Heard is seeking $100 million in a defamation counterclaim against Depp. Walter Hamada, the head of Warner Bros.’ DC unit, was the first witness called by Depp’s side as they begin their rebuttal of Heard’s counterclaim in court.—IANS