Warning 2 on way

The makers of upcoming Punjabi actioner Warning 2 dropped the motion poster of the film on Monday.

Actor, producer and writer of the film, Gippy Grewal said, “I loved working with Amar Hundal and Prince Kanwaljit Singh in the first instalment and I am thrilled to once again join them for Warning 2. The poster has in a way helped us relive the excitement of the first film and I am sure that this thrilling poster is going to get the fans excited.”

The motion poster ignites excitement with guns, fiery visuals and hints at a deadly duel of wills. Directed by Amar Hundal, the film also stars Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Dev and Raghveer Boli. Director Amar Hundal said, “The motion poster is a special treat for our audience, offering them a glimpse into the intense world of Warning 2. The film and its characters will remain with the audience for a long time and we are eagerly looking forward to its release on the big screen.” Warning 2 is slated to release on February 2, 2024. — IANS

#Gippy Grewal