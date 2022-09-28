Star Plus extends fiction shows to seven days a week

Viewers will get to see Star Plus shows all seven days of the week, starting from this Sunday, October 2. The shows Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Pandya Store, Rajjo and Anandibaa Aur Emily will now be aired on Sunday as well. Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj from Anupamaa, says, “This is absolutely great for all of us, as we will be able to reach our fans and viewers more often from now on. It also gives us a chance to explore many other aspects of our characters. So, keep giving us your love and support.”
Neil Bhatt aka Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, adds, “We have so many things to put out there on the show, and it’s a challenge to showcase all of it, but now we get to do it on Sundays too. This is a very good opportunity for us all, and I hope our fans and viewers will be just as happy.”
Jazzy Ballerini, aka Emily from Anandibaa Aur Emily, says, “I am always happy to portray Emily, and my love for India is growing with each new episode we shoot. Now we will be coming to your television screens every day of the week, which is truly exciting for me. I hope the audience keeps watching our show and giving us their love.”
