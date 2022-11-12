Hindi version of Ponniyin Selvan 1 to premiere on OTT on November 26

Directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 1 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar and Parthiban in key roles.

Fans of PS–1 can now rent this visual extravaganza in Hindi with Movie Rentals and the film will be available for the subscribers from November 26. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece historical drama from 2022 and is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s book of the same name.