Watch out for Doctor Stranger

With the ever-growing popularity of Korean dramas across the country, India’s leading youth entertainment channel–Zing is ever ready to meet the entertainment needs of its Gen-Z audience with fresh and young content.

This month, it brings you the medical K-drama series Doctor Stranger for its viewers. This show is all set to air on Zing from March 27.

Doctor Stranger follows the story of a talented neurosurgeon, Park Hoon, who falls in love with a mysterious woman, Song Jae Hee. As the story progresses, their complicated past and love for each other is tested as they navigate various challenges. Park Hoon also finds himself drawn to Oh Soo Hyun, who is the daughter of the hospital director. He is torn between his feelings for Oh Soo Hyun and Song Jae Hee.