Watch the Grammys live!

Music’s biggest and glitziest night is here! Known for bringing the best of music, extravagant stages, breakthrough live performances, and unforgettable experiences, Grammy Awards return with its 64th edition. The auspicious music night will stream on April 3 at 5:30 am IST, exclusively on SonyLIV. Streaming from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, the award ceremony will be hosted by comedian and The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah.

The annual presentation ceremony has many categories to look forward to. However, this year’s most-nominated artiste with 11 nods is Jon Batiste (Stephen Colbert’s Late Show bandleader) for We Are. He’s also been nominated in categories like Best R&B Album, plus Record of the Year and Best Music Video for his track Freedom.

Second in the row is Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight nods followed by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo each with seven nominations.