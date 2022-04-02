Watch the Grammys live!

Music’s biggest and glitziest night is here! Known for bringing the best of music, extravagant stages, breakthrough live performances, and unforgettable experiences, Grammy Awards return with its 64th edition. The auspicious music night will stream on April 3 at 5:30 am IST, exclusively on SonyLIV. Streaming from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, the award ceremony will be hosted by comedian and The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah.
The annual presentation ceremony has many categories to look forward to. However, this year’s most-nominated artiste with 11 nods is Jon Batiste (Stephen Colbert’s Late Show bandleader) for We Are. He’s also been nominated in categories like Best R&B Album, plus Record of the Year and Best Music Video for his track Freedom.
Second in the row is Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight nods followed by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo each with seven nominations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India, Australia ink economic cooperation and trade pact to boost ties
Inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Aus...
Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and m...
Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre, 10th hike in 12 days
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against...
Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House
Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive e...
Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted
Nimbale transferred 18 times in 8 years