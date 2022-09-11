As an artiste, how do you celebrate your success?

Frankly, I get carried away with all the positive reviews. And then I discuss it all with my close friends, family and try to understand if they had those exact emotions like mine!

Who has been your greatest critic in your career?

My late father. The discussion, the time, the moments that I have shared with him will always be in my heart. I often remember them and try to improve my craft.

Did your father inspire you to become an actor?

Yes, he wanted to become an actor himself, but couldn’t due to certain responsibilities. I have seen his photographs in different looks and I am living his dream in a way. He told me to start something to hone my craft. And what better than theatre.

How do you choose your projects?

As human beings, we all make mistakes. I try to choose the right story, the right character. What they want to say in the film is an important tool in my decision-making process.

You have worked as a casting director as well with Mukesh Chhabra. How was the association?

We have worked together in many projects like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Rockstar and Chillar Party. As a casting director, I have learnt a lot about acting and direction, which helped me understand my craft better.

Hindi film box-office is seeing a dry spell. What is your take on that?

During the pandemic, all of us were engrossed in movies online and web series, so, definitely, audiences’ choices have changed. But a good film will change the entire scenario.

You are also into writing. Could you tell us something about it?

I am writing a story about a theatre activist. It is a sensitive subject.

What do you do in your free time?

I spend time with my friends, watching movies and interviews online.

What can the audience expect from you in the near future?

I am working in three web series — Bindiya, Dhanbad and Rafoo Chakkar.