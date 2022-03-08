Simran Tomar, who recently made her debut with the TV show 'Chikoo – Yeh Ishq Nachaye', talks about body-shaming

Tell us something about your background…

I am from Dehradun but my upbringing was in Delhi. I started with theatre during my college days. I did theatre for four-five years with different groups and this is my debut in television.

Did you face any struggle?

Of course, there were some ups and downs along the way, but they teach you a lot.

You are joining the show mid-way, any kind of pressure?

Yes, it does come with some challenges and since this is going to be my very first time on television, I’m getting used to this new schedule. The character itself is very complex and layered. The script is really strong and entertaining at the same time, so hopes are high.

How much do you relate to your character?

I got bullied in school, so used to be under-confident while growing up. I can relate with the character (Chikoo) deeply, though I’m different.

How is it working with Nilanjana and Herumb Khot?

I’ll always be grateful to Nilanjana ma’am and Herumb sir for considering me a part of this beautiful project. The show talks about body-shaming, bullying and all the ugly reality of the world.

Are you a trained dancer?

Yes, I’m a trained kathak dancer and have been learning for about three-four years now. I’m yet to explore more forms of dancing. Hopefully the new character will bring that energy and learning along the way.

What is your personal take on body-shaming?

Body-shaming happens when we create differences or division. Division has created such a compact society where one cannot see anything or anyone different to them. It might be the fear or their own insecurity coming into being. I personally believe that we need to learn a lot with an open heart.

Any message on International Women’s Day for the ladies out there?

We women have been seen in a certain way, to behave in a certain way, to wear in a certain way… So my message is to gracefully embrace what you are born with.