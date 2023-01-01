We resolve: On the first day of 2023, popular TV stars share their resolutions for this New Year. Read on

A better version
Ambuj Dixit
My New Year’s resolution is to be a better human being than last year. By this, I mean being a better person, better artiste with respect to work and someone who shares better relationships with their closed ones. Not to forget, a better wingman to my dog!
Health first
Anantica Sahir
I have many resolutions. But the two most important ones on my mind are one to be less anxious and to start some form of exercise regime. At the same time, I am pretty certain my resolution won’t last more than a week as usual. So, here’s to believing for a healthier 2023 for myself.
New beginning
Sonu Chandrapal
I believe in ‘Antah Asti Prarambh’ (end is the beginning). With year 2023, I will start many new things. I am going to experiment on my acting skills and explore characters on my own. I have played very strong role on screen. I want to come up as versatile actor, this year.
All is well
Sudhanshu Pandey
I don’t have a resolution for the New Year’s because I don’t have any such vices that I need to overcome. Nor do I have some habit to give up. I take every day as a new day.
Superstitious
Adaa Khan
I have never made any resolutions. All the resolutions that we make get broken. Probably I just feel that let things unfold on its own. It gets jinxed. So, I am superstitious about it. I just believe in staying in the moment.
Workout regime
Shaan Shashank Mishra
My New Year resolution is to go to gym regularly. For one reason or the other, I end up skipping the gym. I will go regularly now. Fingers crossed to that!
