WEBSOLUTE FUN: Brace yourselves this week with the release of Shabana Azmi’s highly anticipated international series and more

March 23: Roohnaiyat on MX Player
From love at first sight to fairy-tale endings, the portrayal of raw romance on screen often leaves viewers with butterflies in their stomach. But whether it is real or reel, finding one’s soulmate has always been a roller- coaster ride. Roohaniyat is all that and more. The romantic mystery drama stars Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann, Aman Verma and Smita Bansal in pivotal roles.
March 24: Halo on Voot Select
Dramatising an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, the series will weave personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. It stars Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor and others. The highly anticipated series also features Indian actress Shabana Azmi.
March 25: Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix
Bridgerton 2 follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivalled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.
