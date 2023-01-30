Jehanabad – Of Love & War on SonyLIV among the releases on the web this week

January 31: Pamela, A Love Story on Netflix

An intimate portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, A Love Story follows Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international actress, activist and a doting mother.

February 1: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+ Hotstar

The follow-up to Black Panther, this superhero movie from Marvel stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira in the lead roles. After King T’Challa’s death, the people of Wakanda strive to defend their homeland against invaders in this one.

February 3: Class on Netflix

When the need to survive is high, emotions run high and all rationality is corrupted; where even the slightest trigger can lead to a lapse in judgment, or even a crime! Joining the elite academy of students are three youngsters who have nothing to lose. The show has been adapted from the hit Spanish series Elite and promises to be an engaging thriller.

February 3: Jehanabad – Of Love & War on SonyLIV

Set in 2005, this one is the story of a small town in Bihar, where innocent love and anarchy are bound to collide. Produced by StudioNext, Sudhir Mishra serves as the show-runner. Written by Rajeev Barnwal, the show is helmed by Rajeev Barnwal and Satyanshu Singh. It features Rajat Kapoor, Ritwik Bhowmik, Harshita Gaur, among others, in pivotal roles.

February 3: True Spirit on Netflix

When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail. With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Academy Award winner Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible task, navigating the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days.