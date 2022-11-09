Moinak Dutta recalls being body-shamed

Moinak Dutta is an Indian actor, writer, musician and singer, who produces music under the pseudonym of Shaivya. He is popularly known for his Bengali television series Bou Kotha Kao, Ranga Mathaye Chiruni, Sokhi, Boyei Gelo and the Bengali feature film Tenida. He has also done a web show named Flesh.
Recently, actor Moinak Dutta revealed that he was ‘body-shamed’ during his early days.
Moinak says, “I feel things are different when you are a celebrity because every eye is on your body and people judge you. Initially, I was body-shamed and people didn’t consider me for any role, which was so hurtful. I was overweight when I started working in the Bengali industry. In fact, the reason why I landed a role in Bou Kotha Kao was due to me being overweight. People rejected and turned me down by saying that ‘I was not fit for the role’. Their remarks were so distasteful that I lost self-confidence and stopped going for auditions. But today, I feel happy and proud of the way I am. I love my body.”
