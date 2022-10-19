Deepika Padukone is amongst world's 'Top 10 Most Beautiful Women'

In a recent survey conducted by Dr. Julian De Silva, Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to have made it to the list of top 10 most beautiful women. The scientific method, referred to as ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’, is expected to use the symmetrical features as tools of measurement. As per this method, Jodie Comer has been declared as the most beautiful woman, followed by Zendaya and Bella Hadid.

Speaking about the Golden Ratio of Beauty, Dr Julian De Silva says, “Jodie Comer was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips, with a score of 98.7 per cent, which is only 1.3 per cent away from being the perfect shape. Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes.” Deepika Padukone received a score of 91.22. Besides Jodie Comer, Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Deepika Padukone, the other women in the top 10 list of most beautiful women included Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Jourdan Dunn, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardarshian and HoYeon Jung. —TMS

Deepika in Rajamouli’s next

After the phenomenal success of RRR, superstar director S.S. Rajamouli is making his next movie with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film, written by Rajamouli’s father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, is said to be inspired by real life events and the latest buzz is that it will star Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone opposite Mahesh Babu. Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film is an adventure drama and will most likely go on floors by the first half of 2023. — IANS

