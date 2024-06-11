What a comeback: Big B leads celeb cheers for India's T20 win against Pakistan

IANS

Whenever there is a match between India and Pakistan, the entire nation unites to watch. Many stars from the Bollywood industry, like the rest of us, watched the match either at the stadium or at home. As soon as India won, both celebrities and fans flooded social media with expressions of joy.

On Sunday, India defeated Pakistan by six runs in New York during a T20 World Cup match.

Amitabh Bachchan took to X and, along with a photo of bowler Jasprit Bumrah, wrote, “Arrey baap re baap (Oh my God)! Ind vs Pak khela dekh rahe the aur beech mein band kar diya TV, kyunki laga haar toh rahe hain hum! Lekin abhi achanak internet dekha aur (Was watching the match and switched off the TV midway thinking we are losing and now when I saw the internet) We Won We Won We Won!!! YEEEAAAAAAHHHHHHH....!!!!! INDIA INDIA INDIA.”

Preity Zinta also celebrated India’s win and wrote on X, “Wow what a match. What a comeback and what a fight back. Full marks to the Indian cricket team for defending 119 runs. A special mention to the bowling unit specially @Jaspritbumrah93 for such an incredible performance. Maza aa gaya #INDvsPAK.”

Ayushmann Khurrana took to X to hail Team India, tweeting, “Match full of nerves. All’s well that ends well though. Good comeback for Rishabh Pant. And Boomrah is the man with the golden arm. Cmon India! Let’s go all guns blazing in this #t20USA World Cup!”

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a video of India’s winning moment on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Magical moment. Whatta match. Team India shines Bumraaaaaah. Jia Hind.”

Singer Armaan Malik shared a picture with Aashna Shroff from the stadium and wrote, “Jeet gaya India #IndvsPak #t20USA.”

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Team India with the caption, “What a win, #TeamIndia #HappySunday, indeed. Excitement level at max, as always #T20WorldCup #INDvsPAK.”

Taking to X, actor Riteish Deshmukh posted two tweets: “Boom Boom Bumrah !!!!” “Chak De India: What an incredible comeback!!! Bravo Team India - Bravo Bowlers !! #INDvsPAK #t20USA #T20WorldCup 2024.”

Kartik Aaryan shared a photo of the match and wrote, “Champion banega Team India.”

On Instagram Stories, actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a post of herself lying on the ground and wrote, “Itni Khushi ho rahi hai jaise 2-3 wicket maine bhi le li hain.”

Actor Arjun Rampal tweeted, “What a match. Absolutely brilliant our bowling attack was. @Jaspritbumrah93 class apart. Great day for India today. Congratulations, boys. #t20USA #worldcup #IndiaVsPak.”

Taking to X, actress Neha Dhupia shared a video of India’s winning moment and wrote, “Not been this nervous in a looonnggg time...well played #TeamIndia #JaiHind.”

Actor Ishaan Khatter also shared a video of the match on Instagram Stories and said: “What an insane steal, Team India. Nail-biting climax!!!”

Actor Vijay Varma celebrated India’s win with friends Sunny Hinduja and wrote: “Yaassss!! What a comeback @indiancricketteam.”

Sonu Sood tweeted, “Congratulations India #indiavspak @Jaspritbumrah93 Well done veer.”

Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda also posted on Instagram Stories in honour of Team India’s win.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Cricket #Pakistan #Social Media