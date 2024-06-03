What a wish!

On Ilaiyaraaja’s 81st birthday, actor Dhanush, who is all set to step into the shoes of the music maestro in an upcoming biopic, on Sunday shared a new poster on X to wish him. In it, Dhanush is seen standing on stage in front of a sea of people. His one hand is seen on the harmonium while his team sits with their musical instruments behind him.
Dhanush also wrote alongside, “Happy birthday to the one and only Iilaiyaraaja sir.” The official makers also took to X and shared the same poster with a caption that read, ‘Happy birthday to the one and only music maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja’. Recently, the biopic was officially announced in Chennai in the presence of Kamal Haasan and Vetri Maaran.
Dhanush also shared the first look of the poster on X with a caption that read, “Honoured Ilaiyaraaja sir (sic).” Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the music will be composed by the maestro himself.
The biopic of Ilaiyaraaja will be directed by Arun Matheswaran. Dhanush was last seen in Captain Miller, which was streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 9.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high after exit polls predict big BJP win in Lok Sabha election
30-share BSE Sensex jumps 2,777.58 points; NSE Nifty rallies...
Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu
Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...
23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California
California State University student Nitheesha Kandula went m...
Odisha reels under blistering heat; 20 people die of sunstroke in 3 days
Since Friday, a total of 99 suspected sunstroke deaths were ...