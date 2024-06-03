What a wish!

ANI

On Ilaiyaraaja’s 81st birthday, actor Dhanush, who is all set to step into the shoes of the music maestro in an upcoming biopic, on Sunday shared a new poster on X to wish him. In it, Dhanush is seen standing on stage in front of a sea of people. His one hand is seen on the harmonium while his team sits with their musical instruments behind him.

Dhanush also wrote alongside, “Happy birthday to the one and only Iilaiyaraaja sir.” The official makers also took to X and shared the same poster with a caption that read, ‘Happy birthday to the one and only music maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja’. Recently, the biopic was officially announced in Chennai in the presence of Kamal Haasan and Vetri Maaran.

Dhanush also shared the first look of the poster on X with a caption that read, “Honoured Ilaiyaraaja sir (sic).” Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the music will be composed by the maestro himself.

The biopic of Ilaiyaraaja will be directed by Arun Matheswaran. Dhanush was last seen in Captain Miller, which was streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 9.