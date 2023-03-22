Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti holiday in Istanbul

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani played the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show, Pavitra Rishta. Currently, he is spending time with his close friend Surbhi Jyoti in Istanbul, Turkiye. Surbhi and Ritvik have shared a series of pictures from their vacation.

On the work front, after doing several shows, Rithvik made his name while anchoring reality shows like India’s Next Superstars, Super Dancer, and India’s Best Dramebaaz, to name a few. On the other hand, Surbhi won accolades for her role in Qubool Hai. She has also worked in numerous web series and music videos.