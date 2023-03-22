Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti holiday in Istanbul

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani played the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show, Pavitra Rishta. Currently, he is spending time with his close friend Surbhi Jyoti in Istanbul, Turkiye. Surbhi and Ritvik have shared a series of pictures from their vacation.
On the work front, after doing several shows, Rithvik made his name while anchoring reality shows like India’s Next Superstars, Super Dancer, and India’s Best Dramebaaz, to name a few. On the other hand, Surbhi won accolades for her role in Qubool Hai. She has also worked in numerous web series and music videos.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Supreme Court agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Nara...
Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget in Delhi Assembly
The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800...