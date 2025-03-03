DT
PT
What's Hot: A bakery to cherish in Shimla

Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
Trishool Bakers, a heritage bakery located on the popular Mall Road in Shimla, remains a must-visit place for tourists, as it offers mouth-watering pastries and bakery products! People from across the country as well as abroad, whenever on a trip to Shimla, can be seen visiting the bakery. The bakery is also the favourite of Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who had recently said Trishool Bakers served the best pastries in the world! Keshav Ram, who has been working as a manager here for the past 50 years, informed that the bakery was founded by the late Bhajan Dass, a resident of Rohru, in 1959. He said their products, such as pastries, spoonies, pyramids, biscuits, rolls, eclairs and more, have always been in high demand.

Play: Riot of neon colours

Varun Jai Sahni brought his art works for Jalandhar residents to cherish for the first time in an exhibition ‘A Tapestry of Healing Colours’. It was curated by Seema Anand Chopra and the Romesh Chander Memorial Trust. The exhibition was open till March 2. It featured a riot of neon colours and paintings of abstract art, along with an array of coloured as well as black and white photographs by Varun. Grandson of renowned actor Balraj Sahni and son of actor Parikshit Sahni, Varun has told his life’s tale through his chosen language — art!

Love: One for plant lovers

It’s that time of the year when people in Amritsar can enjoy the biggest exhibit of perennial and exotic varieties of flowers. The Botanical and Environment Science Society, GNDU, will be holding their annual flower show and Spring Festival at the Khalsa College on March 6-7. With a display of over 100 varieties of plants and perennial greens, cacti, bonsai and landscaped flowers, the exhibit is one of the most-awaited events in the city. The exhibit area will also have stalls of organic crops like turmeric, jaggery, sugar, cosmetics, herbs, fruits, cheeses and various types of plants.

