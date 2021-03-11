Batman Ek Chakravyuh paves the way for Hindi adaptations of international shows

Batman Ek Chakravyuh is the Hindi adaptation of the global audio release Batman Unburied, and is a psychological thriller featuring a bevy of renowned super-villains from the Batman Universe.

Produced by MnM Talkies, the show is not just a work of translation but an adaptation brought to life in the form of audio cinema by none other than Mantra, a theatre of mind expert. Mantra, who has directed this podcast, says, “Batman Ek Chakravyuh is a milestone in the history of audio fiction in India. I am happy to be behind the wheels on this one. Challenge was to bring these iconic characters of Gotham City to India and make them feel at home. I enjoyed the process of adapting the script.”