When Amitabh Bachchan used to travel by local trains

The 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will have contestant Aishwarya Ruparel take the hot seat this week. The 27-year-old, who is a practising dentist, not only impressed Amitabh Bachchan with her cool game play during the shoots but also engaged in some interesting banter.
Talking about her love for her hometown, Mumbai, Aishwarya said, “My college was at a distance from my house and every day I used to spend at least four hours in the local trains. The similar faces that I would see every day became my family”
The contestant then asked Big B if he had travelled in local trains to which he responded, “A lot of times! When I was starting out in my life and trying to make it big in the film industry, we would travel with the locals. Also, what you narrated about finding food and other things in the trains, I have experienced it as well.”
