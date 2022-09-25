When Ismail Darbar could not find contestants for reality show ‘Suron Ka Eklavya

Saibaba Studio’s new music reality show Suron Ka Eklavya is currently being telecast on Doordarshan. The show aims to pay a tribute to the three pillars of playback singing from the music industry — the legendary Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar — with gharanas named after them. The judges have finally selected eight participants for each of their teams. However, Ismail Darbar could only select six!

Ismal Darbar shares, “They are all very talented singers and extremely dedicated to music, but I have a specific criteria which they could not fulfill.”