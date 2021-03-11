When Mrunal Thakur met Nani, the original leading man of Jersey

Mrunal Thakur, who is playing the female lead in the Hindi remake of Jersey, had an accidental but absolutely endearing meeting with the leading man of the original.

Telugu superstar Nani met Mrunal during her shoot in Hyderabad, where she is shooting for her next film with Dulquer Salmaan.

Says Mrunal, “Nani was so humble and such an absolute sweetheart. He even shared with me his excitement to watch the remake and I want to know what he thinks of the remake. When I watched the original film, it was Shraddha and his performance that made me want to work in this film. So, I’m glad I got to meet him in person.”