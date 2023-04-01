A three-day exhibition of paintings by artist Anu Singh has begun at the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Chandigarh

A three-day exhibition of paintings by artist Anu Singh has begun at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Friday. Reckoned to be the 15th edition of her artwork, the exhibition of paintings is titled Elysian-III. It pays an ode to the heavenly beauty of nature.

The title of the exhibition, Elysian-III, comes from Greek mythology and stands for a blissful state. Anu Singh says, “Nature inspires all of my paintings because it is the only thing that we all have in common.”

“The paintings displayed in the exhibition are characterised by the dramatic contrasts of nature,” she added.

(On till April 2, from 10 am to 5 pm)