When Neeru met Harry

Talking about marriage, partnership, romance and more will be the stunning Punjabi beauty Neeru Bajwa, who will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show along with her co-star Satinder Sartaaj and director of their upcoming film Kali Jotta, Vijay Kumar Arora.
Amid the fun conversation, Neeru Bajwa will give us a sneak peek into her married life.
She says, “I never wanted to get married, and I always thought that I would remain single because I was not the romantic kind. When I saw Harry for the first time, I knew I was going to marry him. Luckily, my sister knew him for a long time and she kind of arranged this whole thing. She studied him and told me that he was the perfect match for me. And I must admit he is quite hot (laughs). So, that’s how I fell in love and got married to him. He is my best friend and I feel that ever since I got married, I have become more successful.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI
The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...
Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’
Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...
Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today
PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference
Bombay High Court grants interim bail to Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot in bank loan fraud case
A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chava...
NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case
The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...