When Neeru met Harry

Talking about marriage, partnership, romance and more will be the stunning Punjabi beauty Neeru Bajwa, who will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show along with her co-star Satinder Sartaaj and director of their upcoming film Kali Jotta, Vijay Kumar Arora.

Amid the fun conversation, Neeru Bajwa will give us a sneak peek into her married life.

She says, “I never wanted to get married, and I always thought that I would remain single because I was not the romantic kind. When I saw Harry for the first time, I knew I was going to marry him. Luckily, my sister knew him for a long time and she kind of arranged this whole thing. She studied him and told me that he was the perfect match for me. And I must admit he is quite hot (laughs). So, that’s how I fell in love and got married to him. He is my best friend and I feel that ever since I got married, I have become more successful.”