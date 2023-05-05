When Ranveer met Idris Elba

ANI

Ranveer Singh attended the 2023 Premier League Hall of Fame, where he met stalwarts of the football fraternity. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer dropped a picture in which he is seen standing next to Peter Schmeichel, Rio Ferdinand, Arsene Wenger and Peter Cech.

“Legends of football,” he captioned the post.

He also bumped into fellow “gooner” and Hollywood actor Idris Elba at the Hall of Fame in London.

“Nice to meet my Fellow Gooner,” Ranveer wrote.

A day ago, Ranveer attended The North London derby between Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates.

Attending the sell-out clash in London as an ambassador for the English Premier League in India, Ranveer cheered the players on, demonstrating his love for the beautiful game.