When the pointing finger points politely

Celebrities across Punjab show the ink mark with pride as they cast their votes

When the pointing finger points politely

Gul Panag - Photo: Ravi Kumar



Sheetal & Gurnaaz

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was roped in by the Election Commission of India to encourage young voters to participate in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections, flew from Mumbai to cast his vote in Sector 8, Chandigarh on Saturday. Gul Panag took pride in being the early bird to visit the polling booth in Mahadian village in Fatehgarh Sahib. Many celebs from Punjab braved the scorching heat to exercise their franchise.

Early bird

Gul Panag was among the early voters on Saturday morning. After casting her vote at a polling station in Mahadian, Gul took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of her flaunting her inked finger. “Early birds,” she captioned the post.

No vote, no complaint

I came back to my city to cast my vote and exercise my right...Mumbai recorded a very low voter turnout this time but we should cast our vote...We don’t have a right to complain if we don’t vote. — Ayushmann Khurrana, actor

Important day

Today is a very important day for all of us, and I would appeal to everyone to come out and vote for and elect a government that can work for you. — Harbhajan Singh, former Indian cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP

Every vote counts

It was a great experience. People came out to vote in great numbers in New Chandigarh, Mullanpur, despite the heat. They carried water bottles, umbrellas and shades. Some people organised a chabeel near the polling booth. It was good to see that people were aware about their democratic right. Every vote counts! — Kartar Cheema, actor

Smooth sailing

It was a hassle-free experience. Party workers were not canvassing for their candidates, a practice we see in other parts of the country. I went to cast my vote at 1 pm and was back home by 1.20 pm. — Diwan Manna, Chairperson, Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi

Did my part

Casting your vote is important. As a responsible citizen you are given a choice to select someone who can make the future of the country better. I did my part and I hope everybody has voted to make Chandigarh’s voting percentage the highest in India. — Kanwalpreet Singh, actor

My duty

I always vote. I may be living in Delhi but my attachment to my birthplace remains strong. And, it worries me to see the condition of Punjab where so many youngsters are into drugs, and the crime rate is going North. It is my duty to do whatever I can to bring good governance, law and order, and big projects in Punjab. — Hans Raj Hans, singer-politician

Matter of pride

For me, voting is both a responsibility and a matter of pride. My vote was for the development and growth of Punjab. There should be no corruption. Things are going well and that’s how it should be. Some bad phases can’t define a state like Punjab. — Suvinder Vicky, actor

I love my Punjab

I came to Punjab and had to fly back to Mumbai the same day but I couldn’t have missed voting. That’s how much I love Punjab. I feel responsible for the future for the coming generation and I want those at the position of authority to make it their focus too. — Ihana Dhillon, actress

Punjab of my dreams

I was impressed to see how many people came to vote. The Punjab I envision is where a labourer is happy and so is a farmer, where youth takes the responsibility and an elderly is proud of his child. And I have voted for that Punjab. — Karamjit Anmol, actor-politician

I want change

This was the first time I voted because I would mostly be in Mumbai during elections in the past. But after the farmers’ protest, I got closely involved in the matters of Punjab and it pains me to see the state of our beautiful land. I want change and it has to start from me. — Sonia Mann, actress

Fate of the nation

It’s my right as well as duty to cast vote. I get to choose the person to run my country. All these years I have been voting, and it feels great to turn up at the polling booth after five years to decide the fate of the nation. — Pammi Bai, singer

Celebrating democracy

I feel empowered. I feel this is the right that I have been given by the Constitution of India which nobody can take away from me. It feels great to cast my vote. To be able to vote for the candidate of my choice without coming under any influence or pressure truly defines this process. It’s a way to send best wishes to a candidate who I wish to see as the Prime Minister of India. I am glad that I could come back to my village Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran to celebrate the festival of democracy. — Balraj Singh Khehra, actor

My right

Voted! Thanks to our Constitution that gives us the right to vote. I am proud to be a part of the world’s largest democracy. — Dheeraj Kumar, actor

Full of excitement

There was an excitement among the voters. The polling station that I went to had proper arrangements and full security. It was important to exercise our democratic right. — Sahib Singh, actor

Peace & prosperity

I cast my vote in Amritsar. Exercising the right to vote gives us a chance to be part of the democracy productively. I voted for the country’s progress, peace and Punjab’s better future. — Anita Devgan, actress

Being Responsible

I cast my vote in Ludhiana. I hope everybody voted for their favourite candidates for the betterment of our country. It’s a big responsibility towards our country. We all should vote. — Karan Sehmbi, singer

For progress

I was so excited to cast my vote. I went in the evening because of the heat. Everything went smoothly at the polling booth. The Constitution has given us the power to choose our representatives and we must exercise that power. I voted for the progress of my state. — Simar Kaur, singer

