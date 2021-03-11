While the Season 4 of Stranger Things is set to premiere this week, here are the other OTT releases

May 27: Stranger Things 4 —Volume 1 on Netflix

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time; and navigating the complexities of high school. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

May 27: Kick Like Tayla on Amazon Prime Video

Kick Like Tayla gives sports fans an exclusive insight into an incredible athlete, who balances a successful boxing career alongside playing in the NAB AFL Women’s Competition for the Carlton Football Club. The series will explore Tayla’s love of all sports, including boxing and football, the impacts of social media, cyber-bullying, sexism and a whole lot of other issues.

May 27: Conversations With Friends on Lionsgate Play

This series is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. The 12-episode series will feature Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke. — TMS