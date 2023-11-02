‘Who Killed Moosewala?’ screen adaptation will uncover truth behind the Punjabi rapper’s life and death

Assassinated rapper Sidhu Moosewala’s story is set to unravel on the screen as the book Who Killed Moosewala? is being adapted forthe screen. The rights to the book have been acquired by Matchbox Shots, mentored by Sriram Raghavan.
The book, authored by crime journalist Jupinderjit Singh, sheds light on Punjabi music industry, and offers a spine-chilling account of crime, fame and tragedy in the life of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala.
