Who killed Rachna Bakshi?

Manghadant is a thrilling murder mystery. Directed by Sanjiv Chadha and produced by Sixth Sense Entertainment & Shaushaa Entertainment, this eight-episode web series in Hindi premiered exclusively on Watcho on April 14.
The tale revolves around the murder of Rachna Bakshi, the wife of the renowned script writer Madhav Bakshi. Captivating performance by Inspector Parth and the intriguing storyline is sure to keep the viewers hooked to their screens. Manghadant boasts of an ensemble cast including Prince Rodde, Raju Kher, Ribbu Mehra, Dolly Chawla, Satyamvada Singh, RaunakkBhinder, Sangeeta Odwani, Aanand Ajay, Shwet Sinha, Awez Khan, Ram Prasad Mishra, Samrridhi Chadha, Ankur Malhotra, and Praveen Baba.
