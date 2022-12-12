Why's Hansal Mehta angry?

Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta is disappointed over an ad commercial that features Rishabh Pant. The filmmaker wrote on his Twitter handle, “This is a disgusting and disrespectful commercial. Pimp yourself but not at the cost of ridiculing art and its rich traditions. I demand that @Dream11 pulls this down.” Mehta is disgusted at the mockery of classical music. In the commercial, Rishabh is playing a classical musician for an alternate career if not cricketer.