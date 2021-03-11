Will Smith arrives in Mumbai, first public appearance after Oscars fiasco

Hollywood star Will Smith, who was in news recently for slapgate with Chris Rock at the Oscars, is in India currently.

The actor was seen at Mumbai airport on April 23. This is Will’s first public appearance after the Oscar controversy and the Academy announcing a 10-year-ban on him from attending the awards ceremony.

Will was dressed in all-white as he greeted a person next to him at the airport. The videos and photos of Will waving at fans and paparazzi have gone viral.

Reportedly, Will Smith has come to India to visit the ISKCON temple in Kharghar. Besides the spiritual outing, it’s unclear whether Smith’s visit to India is work-related or not.