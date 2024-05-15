Will Smith to star in ‘Sugar Bandits’

PTI

Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima, known for Without Remorse and Sicario: Day of the Soldado, is set to direct action thriller Sugar Bandits, starring Will Smith. The movie is based on Chuck Hogan’s novel Devils In Exile. Sugar Bandits will see Smith play the role of a former Special Forces soldier, who runs an elite vigilante squad working to wipe out the drug trade in Boston. He will also pull a double duty as a producer, along with Jon Mone through Westbrook Studios, with Ryan Shimazaki overseeing the project.