The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi has declared the names of the Annual Art Exhibition 2021-22 award winners in the professional and student category

Tribune News Service

An exhibition to showcase the works of the participants and the award giving ceremony will take place at the Galleries of Punjab Arts Council, Sector, 16-B, Chandigarh in the last week of April.

The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi had invited entries from artists of tricity. As many as 186 artists in student and professional categories had submitted 445 works. The jury selected 119 works in both categories. Three awards of Rs 50,000 each were given in the professional category while five awards of Rs 25,000 each were given in the student category. Four merit certificates of Rs 10,000 each in the professional and three in the student category were also announced. The three-member jury comprised eminent personalities from the field of art, including Hasrh Vardhan Sharma from Jammu, Brij Mohan from Delhi and Rajan Shripad Fulari from Lucknow. In the professional category, the winners are Tarvinder Singh (sculpture), Jaspreet Singh (painting) and Anita Kaur (graphics).

Kanchan Verma (painting), Ila Choudhary (painting), Reena Bhatnagar (painting), Rashmita Kanojia (photography) bagged merit certificate awards.

The winners in the student category are Norbu Wangyal (woodcut), Ankur Bansal (painting), Suyash Choyal (painting), Simran Kaur Toor (mix-media) and Shachi Sekhri (printmaking). Merit certificate awards went to Bhanu Shrivastava (graphics), Manpreet Kaur (drawing) and Anuj Gupta (charcoal). —