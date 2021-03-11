India's Laughter Champion to introduce the winner’s trophy this week

Sony TV’s India’s Laughter Champion will finally be hosting its semi finals this weekend. The talented contestants, who crossed the threshold of the quarterfinals, would now be performing in front of judges Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman and claim their space among the Top 5 finalists.
Among the semi finalists, who will be fighting this comedy battle, will be Vignesh Pande, Rajat Sood, Himanshu Bawandar, Ketan Singh, Gaurav Dubey, Jaswant Singh Rathore and others. Adding on to the verdict of the judges will be the esteemed Comedy Ke Sarpanch Arun Gemini on Saturday and Dr Tushar Shah on Sunday.
Also, on an exciting note, viewers will finally get to see the winner’s trophy which would be revealed on Saturday with the winning amount.
