With a leap of three years, Sony TV’s Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala (YMKN) is all set to enter into the baalpan adhyay of Lord Krishna.
Talking about the new chapter of Maiyaa Yashoda’s life, actress Neha Sargam says, “Yashoda Maiyaa as a character has always intrigued me. Since its launch, the show not only showcases the unbreakable bond between a mother and son but also other important characters who had an impact on Lord Krishna’s life. While it’s a huge responsibility to play such a character, I truly consider myself fortunate to be a part of this beautiful journey. Ever since I started working in this show, I have been learning something new.”
