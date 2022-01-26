On Republic Day, celebs share how the grand parade in New Delhi is something to cherish and celebrate

Sheetal

It’s 2022 and we are still in the pandemic, but the fervour on Republic Day is as high as ever. As sixteen marching contingents, 25 different tableaux, 17 military bands and so much more awaits us during the 73rd Republic Day Parade, we ask celebs about their favourite part of the parade and how will they spend the entire day.

A tableau on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, in Kolkata, on January 24

Valour & gallantry

I love to watch the Republic Day Parade on TV. It’s all about valour and gallantry, and a moment of pride of how far we have come and what all we have achieved. After the parade ends, I spend my day listening to patriotic songs. This Republic Day, given the Covid restrictions, I would just stay at home and watch TV. I might indulge in some ‘me’ time at the mall while following all the safety protocols.

Hansa Singh, Actress

Special feeling

The Republic Day ritual has always been to watch the parade live on television. My favourite part has always been tableaux from various states, which signify their cultures and the fly-past by the Indian Air Force. You need extraordinary dedication to perform those stunts. This year has the largest fly-past of 75 aircraft and that’s what I am looking forward to. Maybe this year, I will watch Karma by Subhash Ghai. That film has a special place in my heart.

Aditya Deshmukh, Actor

Patriotic fervour

My favourite segment from the Republic Day parade is the marching contingents of the Indian Army. It’s such a proud moment and fills my heart with patriotic fervour. Usually on Republic Day, if I am not shooting, I spend the day watching patriotic films. This time I am planning a back-to-back binge of Shershaah, Raazi and Uri. My family and I spend the day gorging on some desi delicacies, like jalebi, while enjoying these beautiful films.

Tanya Hope, Actress

Memories from school

Since childhood, my favourite part of the Republic Day was watching the parade with the entire family. Our school used to do it as an exercise and we shared our experiences on what we enjoyed the most the following working day. I enjoy tableaux the most and always had a keen eye on what Punjab is presenting each year. Last year it was on sacrifices of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur ji and this year it is about the contribution of the state in Independence Day struggle.

Hashneen Chauhan, actor

History & heritage

On this Republic Day, let’s think about those who sacrificed their lives for the nation. My Republic Day celebration is all about watching the parade in Delhi on television. It is the day to take pride in the rich history and heritage of India. So, I love the traditional tableaux during the celebration, as you get to know so many things about your country. My favourite is the one from Jammu and Kashmir. I love the rich heritage of the place and this year it will highlight the development scenario of the UT. I remember during childhood it was a like an exercise for us to watch it together as a family.

Nidarshana Gowani, Actress

Great moment

Every Indian feels proud witnessing the National Flag on Republic Day. Before the pandemic, lakhs of people came to watch the parade on January 26. But like last year, this year also India will not witness a chief guest during the parade due to the global pandemic situation. Whenever I am not shooting, I just love the parade and also the tableaux. My personal favourite are the ones from Rajasthan and West Bengal. I also love the motor-cycle formations, it requires a great amount of practice. This year there will be just two, but I am looking forward to the one where women’s team of BSF will be making one.

Sharad Malhotra, Actor

What’s different this year?