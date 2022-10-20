 With Sajid Khan entering the Big Boss house, the very foundation of #MeToo movement is shaken. While many from the industry want him expelled, others seek a stronger legal framework : The Tribune India

With Sajid Khan entering the Big Boss house, the very foundation of #MeToo movement is shaken. While many from the industry want him expelled, others seek a stronger legal framework

With Sajid Khan entering the Big Boss house, the very foundation of #MeToo movement is shaken. While many from the industry want him expelled, others seek a stronger legal framework


Mona

Actor Mel Gibson may be called to testify in Harvey Weinstein’s LA trial; filmmaker Paul Haggis’ trial is due to begin, actor Kevin Spacey is facing a sexual abuse case in New York; In India, director Sajid Khan’s next film 100% is due in 2023, Nana Patekar plays the lead in upcoming movie The Confession, Alok Nath appeared in the films De De Pyaar De (2019) and Jai Mummy Di (2020); singer Kailash Kher is back on tours and concerts…Many others, who were accused under #MeToo — Mukesh Chhabra, Vikas Bahl, Chetan Bhagat, Subhash Ghai — have more or less got a clean chit and are back to business!

Five years ago in October, the #MeToo movement rocked the world and now it is back in limelight. This time its Sajid Khan and his participation in reality show Bigg Boss Season 16 that has met with resistance. Sajid has been accused by nine women of sexual harassment. His selection in Bigg Boss has earned the ire of many, including actors Ali Fazal, Mandana Karimi, Sherlyn Chopra and Saloni Chopra, and singer Sona Mohapatra, who have all sought his eviction.

Patriarchal system

Five years on, has the movement lost steam or is it a slow and steady change in the right direction? “Sad that men will get away with anything due to their fame, wealth and power,” says actor Somy Ali. “Any country where society is set up to benefit the patriarchal system makes it literally impossible for such movements to sustain…When the gender is a traitor, it is next to impossible for any justice to prevail,” adds Somy, who maintains that her interactions with Sajid were always cordial. “He was extremely respectful with me. But this goes to show that we never know what lies beneath the surface of any individual,” she says.

There needs to be some consequences, insists Somy, “Giving the perpetrators of crime a platform such as Bigg Boss is absolutely wrong. These people are ‘enablers’ for all the wrong reasons because they are members of the same club. Let’s not forget that men are victims of similar acts too.”

Power game

Actor Amal Sehrawat blames it on weak legal system: “Power game is very strong here. #MeToo did become a talking point but not too long, after everyone stopped taking it seriously.”

Writer, producer and director Vinta Nanda is appalled by the development, “The channel has taken Sajid only to grab eyeballs and increase their TRPs. This is prime example of deep-seated patriarchy in our system.”

Nanda insists that she would have stood by the channel had they made Sajid apologise to the women who accused him in #MeToo on day one. “I have nothing against Sajid. Had he said sorry to the women he has wronged,it was okay; if he does now, it does not matter.”

As for no convictions in India, Nanda adds, “We had no legal framework to report the excesses in any of the cases that surfaced in #MeToo. But that’s not the case anymore. Vishakha Guidelines and POSH Act 2013 are being implemented now; even if not a 100 per cent, at least there is awareness”

Actor Samaira Sandhu feels strongly for the cause and that no predator should go scot-free. “Any victim of #MeToo is carrying the wound lifelong. No predator should be let off that easily. About time we stand with the right and stop victim-blaming; that’s the way forward.”

Lack of transparency

The general lack of honesty in the environment stopped #MeToo from making a difference, believes Jonita Doda. “Lack of transparency in the system and support for the victim, and people falsely accused in #MeToo have weakened a strong movement. More awareness is required to change such ill-practices,” says the actor-director.

Actor Darshan Dave calls for action: “#MeToo was a social trial, girls took the route of sharing their experiences in public. It can only become a caution or lesson, not a revolution.”

In the last five years even if MeToo has been able to scratch the tip of an iceberg, it is good enough, believes an actor speaking to us on conditions of anonymity. “Rome wasn’t built in a day. We struggled for freedom for centuries. What we see today is part of the very valid change that’s been long overdue.” She insists that it’s rather tough to prove sexual harassment.

“Predators prey on the weak and vulnerable. No actor is taking a camera along and recording evidence when going to ask for work or auditions. So it’s very tough to prove it in court of law. But when multiple women have accused the same person, it’s time for industry’s leading hero, Salman Khan, and the channel, to side with #MeToo victims and evict the person in question.”

