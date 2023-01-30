With Season 2 of Punjabi web series Shikaari entertaining viewers, cast member Guggu Gill says more adventure is on the way

Sheetal

The sequel of web series Shikaari, streaming on Chaupal OTT app from January 13, is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. It is an extension of the first season, where lead actors Guggu Gill, Ashish Duggal and Sukhwinder Chahal, continue their journey after the previous bank robbery they pulled off for fun!

As for the script of Shikaari 2, which was an on-demand sequel, Guggu has faith in Prince Kanwaljit. He says, “The actor-writer didn’t need any assistance and is a master in this genre. But the main cast also never shied away from adding their bit to the scenes while shooting. More adventure is on the way with this season.”

Adds CAT-fame actor Sukhwinder Chahal, “It was the same during the shooting of the first season too.” Not a fan of method acting, Chahal still has showcased his versatility in the last couple of years.

So, is Punjabi cinema is repetitive? Chahal agrees, “If you have to grow as an actor, you have to let go of quantity and focus on quality. I have not been able to do so till now due to the pandemic, but would want to be taken more seriously in mainstream cinema. The love that I have received for my role of an antagonist in CAT has motivated me to work in not just Punjabi, but other languages too.”

Language no bar

As for Guggu, he wants Haryanvi films to grow as much as Punjabi: “I would love to do a role in a Haryanvi film, as I enjoy speaking the language. My first film as a villain was in Haryanvi film Chora Haryane Ka, which couldn’t be released. However, it was made into Punjabi film Gabhroo Punjab Da the following year and was a huge hit.” Guggu believes Punjabi films Jatt Jeona Mour and Jatt Sucha Singh Soorma have the potential to be remade.

On the other hand, actor Ashish Duggal who is also part of the series, feels he had been typecast in his career. He says, “I have the potential to pull of comic characters as well. I also wish to play a man in uniform, as I have an immense respect for people who serve the country.”

With Hobby Dhaliwal’s entry into the new season of Shikaari, it is all going to get a lot more interesting. The Chaupal Original web series, set against the background of rural Punjab, has been produced by Chaupal Studios and directed by Maneesh Bhatt.