With the third outing of hit franchises, like Tiger, Hera Pheri, Welcome, Mardaani and more, on way, 'threequels' seem to be the flavour of the season

After Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, all eyes are on Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Tiger 3, the teaser of which was dropped recently. But Tiger 3 is not the only ‘threequel’ we will witness; while Fukrey 3 has been released, more are in the pipeline. Here’s what to expect in the coming months.

Comedy tadka: Hera Pheri 3

Raju, Shyam and Baburao from the comedy franchise Hera Pheri, released in 2006, are still popular. After a sequel where Akshay Kumar was replaced by Kartik Aaryan, now Hera Pheri 3 is in the pipeline. Akshay is set for a return in this one! He will also be seen in the ‘threequel’ Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3), which will be released in December 2024.

The producer of Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3 is the same — Firoz A. Nadiadwala. In fact, Hera Pheri 3 will be directed by Farhad Samji whereas Welcome 3 has been written by him. Also, the trio of Hera-Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal will also be part of Welcome 3. Also, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are in the scripting stage and will be filmed soon.

Top cop: Mardaani 3

In August, actress Rani Mukherjee dropped a hint that the third instalment of her successful franchise Mardaani might be on way. Though it hasn’t been scripted yet, a lot of brainstorming is happening on ground.

Action zone: Tiger 3

Action thriller Tiger 3 is set for a release in November this year. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The first look of the movie was unveiled this Wednesday. Sharing the teaser with the fans, Salman Khan wrote “Jab tak tiger maraa nahi, tab tak tiger haara nahi #tigerkamessage”.

Ranveer is don: Don 3

The makers of Don and Don 2 in August announced that Ranveer Singh would be the lead actor in Don 3, after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen in the earlier versions. A caption on Excel Entertainment’s official page reads, “A New Era Begins. #Don3”. While audience had mixed reactions to Ranveer Singh being cast for Don 3, the director Farhan Akhtar is convinced that the former fits the part. KGF and Vikram will also witness a third outing on screen.

Lanes of love: Aashiqui 3

Aashiqui’s roots goes back to 1990. It has not only given two powerful on-screen couples of the time, but also remembered for timeless music. While Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen in Aashiqui 2 (2013), now in the third ‘spiritual’ version, Kartik Aaryan and Jennifer Winget will be seen in the lead roles. The movie will be directed by Anurag Basu.

