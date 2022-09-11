The recently released series on Amazon miniTV, Please Find Attached Season 3 has been winning hearts of the viewers since its premiere, all thanks to its interesting concept and the heartwarming story. Starring Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh as Shaurya and Sanya, respectively, Season 3 showcases how they attempt to create a work-life balance. Talking about the series, Ayush Mehra says, “We started off Please Find Attached as an experiment and the writers adapted to the changes according to us. I remember we used to sit for three-four hours changing lines as to how we would say it, how it should be delivered. We understand the DNA of it, so as long as we play around, it is great.”

Barkha adds, “Please Find Attached is very close to my heart because it is a show that we’ve been most involved in developing. From an experimental three-episode season to a show which has its premiere, it feels phenomenal. It obviously depicts the journey of the characters, but also shows the journey of Ayush and me as actors. More importantly, the audience has also grown with us, a lot of them were in school when Season 1 was released, and now they’re in college.”