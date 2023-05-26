Yeh Meri Family captures the essence of a typical middle-class family

Amazon miniTV recently premiered the new season of the cult family drama Yeh Meri Family. The series captures the essence of a typical middle-class family. Set in the winter of the 1990s, the show takes you back in time.

The new season of the dramedy stars Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, Veena Mehta, and child artiste Anngad Raaj. Anngad Raaj’s character, Rishi, a smart kid, who is way ahead of his age, has certainly managed to gain the attention of the viewer. He will remind you of the times you've spent with your siblings

Directed by Sameer Saxena, Yeh Meri Family’s new season is currently premiering on Amazon miniTV.