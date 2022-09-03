Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to take a leap. Actor Mayank Arora, who plays a key role in it, shares details

The show is all set for a leap. What are your expectations?

Yes, fingers crossed. My expectations and concerns have always been for the content of the show and then my character graph. To be honest, I have been satisfied with both these factors from the beginning. I am sure our amazing team is all ready to create some magic on screen with this leap.

How has this turnaround been for the character?

There has been a change in my look, which you will get to see in the upcoming episodes. The turnaround for the character has been interesting as no one would have imagined Kairav in this state.

How easy or difficult is it for you to emote while performing?

I’m an actor, I love acting and this is what I do every day. It’s a part of me.

Are you happy with this ongoing track?

Kairav’s character graph has always been interesting from the beginning and now with this new track, we will see more facets of his character. I am really happy with the ongoing track.

This is your first show with Rajan Shahi. How has the overall experience been?

Rajan sir has really given it a good spin. It has drama, which the viewers need and admire

What is the feedback you’re getting from fans?

The response has been positive and overwhelming.

What’s your take on digital platforms?

OTT obviously has been one of the best developments in the entertainment industry. It’s different, fresh and I really admire that about OTT. The show Panchayat is quite impressive.