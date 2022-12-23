Anand Pandit announces sequel of Desi Boyz and re-make of Omkara

Anand Pandit is all set to make 2023 exciting. The veteran producer is joining hands with Eros International and Parag Sanghvi to produce sequels and re-make of two yesteryear blockbuster films that have great nostalgic value - Omkara and Desi Boyz.

Says Pandit, “These two films were trailblazers in their respective eras for their storytelling, star cast, and music. They remain unforgettable for their command over their respective genres. They have a cult following for different reasons and it seemed like the perfect time to revisit these hits and take their stories forward for a new generation of viewers.”

Desi Boyz is a 2011 Bollywood romantic comedy directed by Rohit Dhawan, son of director David Dhawan. The film starred Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles, while Sanjay Dutt featured in an extended cameo. On the other hand, Omkara is a 2006 Indian crime drama film adapted from William Shakespeare’s Othello, co-written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It was headlined by Bollywood’s top stars, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.