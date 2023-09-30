Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sonakshi Sinha are back!

ANI

After the grand success of their track Desi Kalakaar, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and actress Sonakshi Sinha are collaborating once again after nine years. They will be seen together in the song Kalaastar. On Friday, Yo Yo Honey Singh announced the official release date of the song.

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Taking to Instagram, Singh dropped a new poster which he captioned as, “Save the date Kalaastar… 15th October. Thank you everyone for loving and supporting.”

In the new poster, Sonakshi could be seen pointing a gun towards Singh. Soon after the rapper announced the official release date of the song, fans flooded the comments’ section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the song, which received a fantastic response from the fans.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will be next seen in the action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Apart from that, Sonakshi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi, and Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness in her kitty.

#Yo Yo Honey Singh