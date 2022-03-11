You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

Mann of the moment

The newly elected ‘maharaja’ of the Punjab, Bhagwant Mann started his public innings as a stand-up comedian whose speeches from Parliament were equally famous.

He started his comedy career with youth festivals and inter-college competitions. Known for his satire-laden political speeches, he performed many skits, took out comedy albums, and had his own show on MH1 called Jugnu Hazir Hai. In 2008, Mann took part in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge which was judged by Navjot Singh Sidhu. Bhagwant Mann also acted in National Award winning film Main Maa Punjab Dee, directed by Balwant Dullat. Political comedy being his forte, before joining AAP, he had worked with People’s Party of Punjab. Mann won from Dhuri by a margin of 58,206 votes. .

Creating history

Sharing a picture with Bhagwant Mann on Instagram, Kapil Sharma wrote, “History remembers those who create history. Many congratulations to @bhagwantmann1 paji for his historic victory... you not only won the elections but also the heart of Punjab.I pray to God that under your leadership Punjab will progress and achieve new heights... big hug... lots of love n respect.”

Singing a happy tune

Balkar Singh Sidhu learnt music from Dhadi singer Gurbakhsh Singh Albela, who is his uncle. His first Punjabi music album was Karna Chhad De Pyar, released during the first year of his graduation. Later, he released Din Pepran De and other albums. The singer joined the AAP in 2014 ahead of Lok Sabha elections and had previously contested election from Talwandi Sabo constituency. In between, in 2017, he contested as an independent contestant and severed his ties with AAP. But this year he had again joined AAP and won the election from Rampura Phul constituency.

Political dance

Anmol Gagan Maan, the singer-turned-politician’s real name is Gagandeep Kaur Maan. She hails from Mansa district, but because of her career as a singer and lyricist, she has been living in Mohali since many years. A winner of the World Folk Dance Competition in England in 2014, she had started taking an interest in music and dance at the early age. She graduated from MCM DAV College, Chandigarh in psychology and music. Participated in pageants, she won the Miss Mohali Punjaban title at Miss World Punjaban in 2013. She has sung songs like Sherni, Patiala and Gal Chakvi. She also wrote a motivational book, How To Be Real Human. The Sherni singer won from the Kharar constituency by a margin of 37,885 votes.

Missing the target

Singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was from the Congress, conceded defeat to the AAP opponent, Dr Vijay Singla, from Mansa. The So High hit-maker has earned as much fame as notoriety with his songs involving guns and violence. Last year, he had come out with 30 songs and collaborations in a single album called Moosetape. Many of his songs like So High, Just Listen, 295, Old Skool, Legend, Tibbeyan Da Putt talk about the youth of Punjab.

The last laugh!

Navjot Singh Sidhu turned to comedy with telly shows The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. Known for his loud guffaws in Comedy Nights with Kapil, he was a constant in The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. He started his political innings with the

BJP in 2004. He joined the Congress in January 2017, he was appointed as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee in 2021. Contesting on Congress ticket, he lost from Amritsar East.

#anmol gagan maan #bhagwant mann #navjot sidhu #sidhu moosewala