Yukti Kapoor on her role of Kirti in Keh Doon Tumhein

Yukti Kapoor plays the role of Kirti in Keh Doon Tumhein. The show is being produced by Vajra Productions. Praising the title and storyline of the show, the actor shares her experience.

“I am just in love with the title. I also remember discussing titles on the sets because we started shooting very early, and the name was not decided. Some tentative name was Kalpurush, and then this name came up, Keh Doon Tumhein. We all got so excited because Keh Doon Tumhein applies to everyone in every situation. Like Vikrant has a lot of things to say to Kirti, and Kirti has a lot of things to say to Vikrant (Mudit Nayar). Everyone has their stuff to say, so Keh Doon Tumhein sounded perfect to all of us,” she says.

She adds, “It is different from the work I’ve done before in daily soaps. The situations are different, and we are always curious about the next episode. When we are reading one episode, we’ll ask, “where is the other episode? We need to read it right now,” because the last scene is always so inquisitive that we eagerly anticipate the next episode. So, I am very excited to be a part of this thriller,” she says.

The show is being shot in Panchgani.