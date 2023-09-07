Yukti Kapoor opens up on her role in Keh Doon Tumhein

IANS

Yukti Kapoor, who is playing the lead in the show Keh Doon Tumhein, said her character is a woman with a purpose, whose goal is to serve as an example for single mothers.

Set in Panchgani, the show Keh Doon Tumhein is a gripping murder mystery and love story, that will witness varied shades of emotions of Kirti (played by Yukti) and Vikrant (played by Mudit Nayyar), and the emotional, thrilling roller coaster that Kirti goes through.

Talking about the show, Yukti said, “Kirti is a single mother. She is a confident woman. I consider myself fortunate to have gained the chance to portray Kirti. The audience will see the various facets of Kirti’s persona as they are revealed in the show. She is a woman with a purpose. My goal is to serve as an example for other single mothers by being Kirti.”

Produced by Vajra Productions, Keh Doon Tumhein airs on Star Plus.