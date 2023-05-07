Zaara Warsi, who plays Chamchi in &TV's comedy Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, gets candid about her journey

Did you enjoy playing Chamchi in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan?

I love everything about my character and completely relate to it. Chamchi is an affectionate and lively young woman who shares a close bond with her siblings. Through this role, I have gained professional success, recognition and valuable connections.

Do people also refer to you as Chamchi in real life now?

My schoolmates used to mock me earlier. But I believe that being acknowledged for my role is a testament to its favourable reception by the audience.

How did your journey as Chamchi begin?

Yogesh Tripathi sir, who plays my on-screen father, Daroga Happu Singh, and Salim Zaidi sir, who essays Tilu in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, had come down to Lucknow for an event. It was a talent hunt audition, and both were impressed by my dance. They advised me to try acting. We exchanged numbers and on their suggestion, I came down to Mumbai with my mother. With their help, I bagged a cameo in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The show’s director, Shashank Bali ji, liked my work, but there was not much coming my way after that, so I moved back to my hometown of Bareilly. But to my surprise, after seven months, I got a call from the team that they were doing an extended show on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and wanted to cast me as one of the nine children of Happu Singh. It was a dream come true for me, and without a second thought, I packed my bags and came to Mumbai with my mother again!

Your reels with your on-screen mother, Rajesh (Kamna Pathak), are being loved on social media. Right?

The affection and appreciation we have received as a dance duo has been great. My partner, Kamna di, and I share a passion for dance and often watch reels on social media. One day, we created a video featuring a trending Bhojpuri song, which Kamna di shared on her handle. Within a short span, it garnered 100,000 views, which motivated us to produce more such content.

What is your dream role?

Given my passion for dance alongside acting, my ultimate aspiration is to portray a renowned dancer in a Bollywood biopic. It could perfectly combine my two passions — dance and acting.