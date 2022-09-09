Zac Efron addresses plastic surgery rumours...

Zac Efron has finally opened up on rumours about him undergoing plastic surgery. The rumours about his jawline looking different surfaced in April last year, with many alleging he looked like he had undergonecosmetic surgery. Now in a recent interaction, the actor has spoken the truth about his facial transformation.

Admitting that his face has changed over the years, the Baywatch star explained that it was mainly after he fell over at his home and broke his jaw in November 2013, which made his face and jaw muscles work extra hard.

The actor further revealed that he had to see a physical therapist to help him recover from the injury. Zac added, “The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big.” Zac also admitted that after netizens couldn’t stop discussing his transformation, it was his mom who told him about the rumours aroundplastic surgery. — TMS