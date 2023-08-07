Zakir Khan excited about his performance at London's Royal Albert Hall

ANI

Comedian Zakir Khan is all set to perform at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall. He will be making his debut there with his show, Zakir Khan Live, on October 8.

Excited about it, Zakir in a statement said, “My introduction to the Royal Albert Hall ensued through my listening sessions of Ghulam Ali and Lata Mangeshkar. I used to purchase cassettes of their live performances at the prestigious venue.

