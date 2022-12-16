Zakir Khan’s special ‘Tathastu’ is an ode to his grandfather

Zakir Khan’s stand-up special Tathastu is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and he has been getting rave reviews. The comedian shared how the show exists because of his grandfather and Zakir’s memories of him. For the unversed, Zakir is the grandson the late Sarangi player and Padma Shri awardee Ustad Moinuddin Khan.

Zakir said, “I remember after my grandfather Ustad Moinuddin Khan passed away in 2017, I was talking to my friends about my relationship with him and how it evolved over the years. This is my tribute to him.”